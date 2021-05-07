Greensill Administrators Have Recovered £3.7B Of Assets

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 5:26 PM BST) -- The administrators of collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital said they have recovered only £3.7 billion ($5.1 billion) of the company's last-reported assets of £17.7 billion since the supply chain financing firm entered into insolvency proceedings in March. Grant Thornton LLP, the accounting firm acting as Greensill's administrators, said in a document filed to Companies House on Thursday that the supply chain firm had £17.7 billion of assets on its U.K. books as of March 8. The administrators said they had managed to recover £3.7 billion of assets for the firm as of April 16. They also said they have recovered $31.6 million...

