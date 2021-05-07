NJ Appeals Court Declines To Revive Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state intermediate appeals court declined Friday to revive a workplace bias lawsuit by a fired outpatient drug rehabilitation center worker, finding he couldn't repeat claims in state court that had already been dismissed on their merits in a separate federal court case. A two-judge panel at the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, found the former employee should have filed for reconsideration or an appeal in federal court when his claims against High Focus Centers were dismissed in April 2019 instead of bringing a separate case in state court with essentially the same allegations. "Although the federal...

