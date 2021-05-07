Lawmakers Ask GAO To Review Target-Date Retirement Funds

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- The chairs of the House and Senate labor and education committees have urged the federal government accountability watchdog to probe target-date funds, a popular investment option it hasn't reviewed in a decade that accounts for $1.5 trillion in investments. In a Thursday letter to U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., asked for the Government Accountability Office to conduct an investigation of target-date funds, the default investment options in employer-provided retirement plans. Murray heads the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, and Scott chairs the House Committee on Education and Labor. TDFs typically...

