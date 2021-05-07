Pa. DA Resigns As He Cops To Intimidation, Prostitution Rap

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Bradford County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Chad Salsman resigned his post Friday as a condition of his guilty plea to charges stemming from his alleged sexual exploitation of female clients while he was in private practice, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced. Salsman, 44, pled guilty to one felony charge of promoting prostitution and misdemeanor charges of witness intimidation and obstruction of justice before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph M. Augello, specially presiding in Bradford County after other judges recused themselves. Resigning was a condition of his plea, the attorney general's office said. "Chad Salsman used his position as...

