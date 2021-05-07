Groups Decry Cuccinelli's Ariz. Immigration Deal As Invalid

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Immigration advocacy groups have weighed in on Arizona's lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's 100-day pause on deportations, saying the state's agreement to be consulted on immigration policy is invalid as it was signed by Ken Cuccinelli, an illegally appointed Trump official. Democracy Forward, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services and four other advocacy groups told a federal judge in an amicus brief Thursday that one basis for Arizona's lawsuit — a deal with the former Trump administration giving the state a 180-day notice-and-comment period ahead of immigration policy changes — lacks authority since it was executed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS