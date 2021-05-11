6 Bills That Died On The Vine As Texas Legislature Nears End

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of the 7,000 bills and joint resolutions Texas lawmakers filed this session died this week as the first end-of-session deadline passed, halting efforts to rearrange the state's intermediate appellate courts and to ensure the electricity grid operator has access to reserve power to prevent future statewide blackouts. Lawmakers were handed a full plate of issues to address at the beginning of the legislative session, including redistricting, the COVID-19 pandemic and perceived election integrity issues following the 2020 presidential election, topped by February's deadly and destructive winter storm as well as perennial hot topics like the state budget. Monday marked the last...

