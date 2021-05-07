Ex-BigLaw Atty Gets Prison For Conduct In Bankruptcy Case

Law360, New York (May 7, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a hedge fund pro and onetime BigLaw lawyer with six months in prison Friday for illegally pressuring Jefferies Financial Group not to challenge his bid for assets sold by retailer Neiman Marcus in a Texas bankruptcy. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote said Daniel Kamensky, who has shut down his $1 billion Marble Ridge Capital LP fund, is a "good man" who engaged in "deeply disturbing behavior" in imposing sentence. She directed him to surrender to custody by June 18. "There was no evidence of premeditation here," the judge said, imposing a shorter sentence than the...

