Fed. Circ. Iffy On Nixing Cisco's PTAB Wins In Centripetal Row

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Centripetal Networks Inc. attorney had a tough time Friday trying to persuade the Federal Circuit to undo Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidated claims in four network security patents challenged by Cisco Systems Inc. In three consecutive remote hearings, a Federal Circuit panel considered Centripetal's appeals of five PTAB decisions. Among the issues presented, Centripetal argued that the board misconstrued a key claim term and wrongly determined that two printed publications qualified as prior art. The hearing marked the latest development in the sprawling patent battle between the rivals and comes seven months after Centripetal won a whopping...

