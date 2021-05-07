Claims Court Says No Conflict Of Interest In $282M DOE Deal

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has denied a protest over a $282 million U.S. Department of Energy information technology deal awarded to a General Dynamics unit, saying the DOE reasonably found no conflict of interest involving married company and agency employees. A DOE contracting officer reasonably determined that any potential organizational conflict of interest, or OCI, arising from married DOE and General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. employees' involvement with the procurement had been sufficiently mitigated and that GDIT had not been given unequal access to information, Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled in an April 29 decision unsealed Thursday, rejecting Appsential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS