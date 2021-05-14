Broker To Pay Alpha £3.7M To Settle Taxi Insurance Tussle

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 1:25 PM BST) -- Insurance broker J&M has agreed to pay £3.7 million ($5.2 million) to settle allegations that it breached a contract with collapsed Danish insurer Alpha Insurance A/S when dealing with money it collected from policyholders on its behalf. Judge Simon Bryan said in a May 6 order at the High Court, which has recently been made public, that J&M Insurance Services (UK) Ltd. will pay Alpha £3.7 million after a legal battle over a £3.9 million pot collected by the British broker for sold, amended and canceled Alpha policies that was being held in a trust account on behalf of the Danish firm....

