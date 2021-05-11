Turkish Bank Sues In London To Collect £88M Loan

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 5:39 PM BST) -- One of Turkey's largest banks is suing a company based in the Marshall Islands to collect more than £88 million ($124 million) it lent to industrial conglomerate Çukurova Holding AS in 2012. Lender Türkiye İş Bankası AS is arguing that Focus Investments Ltd. fell afoul of contractual obligations after Çukurova Holding defaulted on loan repayments. Focus Investments agreed to act as a guarantor so that İşbank would advance Çukurova the money, an April 20 High Court claim recently made public says. The court documents do not outline the purpose of the loan. According to İşbank, an agreement was reached under which Çukurova...

