Energy Trade Group Takes Aim At Mexican Law Amendments

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A trade group representing the U.S. energy industry has sounded the alarm on amendments to Mexico's electrical industry and hydrocarbon laws that allegedly discriminate against foreign investors, urging the Biden administration to ensure that Mexico lives up to its treaty obligations. American Petroleum Institute President & CEO Mike Sommers pointed in his May 5 letter to recent amendments to two laws, the Power Industry Law and the Hydrocarbons Law, which it says changes market rules in favor of the state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, and state-owned utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad, or CFE, and against private companies. "The common denominator of...

