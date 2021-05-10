Power Retailer Says Duke Energy Error Cost It $1.6M

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 1:06 PM EDT) -- An energy reseller is suing Duke Energy Ohio Inc. in federal court, alleging it was overcharged $1.6 million after the utility mistakenly passed along bad energy usage data to a regional grid operator. Direct Energy Business LLC sued Duke Energy Ohio Inc. on Friday, telling an Ohio federal court that mistakes on the utility's end resulted in regional transmission organization PJM Interconnection LLC believing Direct Energy failed to meet the needs of its customers and sticking it with a $1.6 million bill for excess wholesale energy charges that Direct Energy has been unable to get corrected. "The utility's unexcused error forced...

