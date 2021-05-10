Pa. Sales Reps Say Commission Pay Broke Wage, OT Laws

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A pair of companies selling home energy contracts misclassified their door-to-door sales representatives as independent contractors and failed to pay them minimum wage or overtime, according to a proposed collective and class action filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Proposed lead plaintiff Jeremy McWilliams said that Platinum Advertising LLC and the unknown parent company for Energy Freedom Loans, also known as the Energy Freedom Project, paid their sales representatives solely with commissions on contracts they sold and that the company approved, resulting in representatives who worked up to 10 hours a day, six days a week, for less than minimum wage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS