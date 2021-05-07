Wagner Law Founder Talks Philosophy And Forging Own Path

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Eight years out of Harvard Law School and running the employee benefits practice group at K&L Gates LLP in the mid-1990s, Marcia Wagner was reading philosophy and itching for a change. Marcia Wagner She'd reached the top of the ladder at the firm quickly, gaining access to a comfortable life in the Boston area — money, prestige, accolades. But she bristled against the idea of stagnating. She wanted more. "I didn't want, at the age of 32 or 33 or whatever I was, to have peaked," Wagner said. "It can be very comfortable at these big law firms. They take care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS