Outsourcing Proxy Voting Is Still A Concern After SEC Rule

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A new April report from the Manhattan Institute took an initial look at how asset managers are responding now that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finalized a rule governing the conduct of proxy advisers, and issued guidance cautioning asset managers about robo-voting, or automatically voting in line with proxy adviser recommendations.[1][2][3] Although the report showed a modest decline in robo-voting, the SEC should continue to monitor asset managers' use of proxy advisers to ensure they are not wholly outsourcing their voting responsibilities. Back in 2018, I drafted a report that initially quantified robo-voting and cautioned against the practice.[4] The core...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS