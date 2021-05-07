Ex-EDNY Acting US Attorney, DOJ Boss Joins Bracewell

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Former acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme has joined Bracewell LLP as a partner in the firm's government enforcement and investigations practice, according to an announcement Friday. DuCharme, who has also served as a principal associate deputy attorney general and a criminal division chief in the Eastern District of New York, will advise clients on cybersecurity and breach response, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act diligence and litigation, export controls, sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering matters, Bracewell said. During his eight-month tenure as Brooklyn's top federal prosecutor, DuCharme oversaw major white collar cases including a record-shattering FCPA settlement with Goldman Sachs over its...

