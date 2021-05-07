Merck Sued Over Asthma Drug's Alleged Psychiatric Effects

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Merck & Co. Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit in New Jersey state court by a woman who claims her use of asthma medicine Singulair as a teen led to neuropsychiatric disorders and the pharmaceutical giant belatedly warned consumers despite its longtime knowledge of the drug's risks. In a complaint filed Thursday, Rachel McHenry and her mother, Brenda Lee Danielson, trace the history of Singulair from Merck's patent application in 1996 to the company's insertion of a serious label warning about a year ago. They say extensive, ongoing testing of the drug's active ingredient montelukast indicates a link between its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS