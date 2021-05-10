Split 4th Circ. Won't Ax Evidence From Honduran's Arrest

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security officers broke the law when they arrested a Honduran national without a warrant, but courts lack the authority to keep post-arrest evidence from the man's trial on charges of entering the U.S. illegally, a divided Fourth Circuit panel said. The three-judge panel agreed Friday that the warrantless arrest of Marcio Santos-Portillo was illegal under the Immigration and Nationality Act, but the judges split 2-1 to rule that it was beyond the court's powers to fashion a remedy when the text of the law contained none "We are not lawmakers and must resist the temptation to behave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS