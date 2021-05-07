VanEck Files For Exchange-Traded Fund Focused On Ether

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Asset manager VanEck on Friday filed to create an exchange-traded fund focused on the cryptocurrency ether, in the latest effort to gain U.S. regulatory approval for an ETF centered on digital assets. The VanEck Ethereum Trust would hold ether, the currency associated with the Ethereum network and the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Its share price would track the performance of the Ethereum benchmark rate published by MV Index Solutions, according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The trust's shares would trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange Inc., the filing said. The fund's sponsor, VanEck...

