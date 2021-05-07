OpenAI GC Steps Away Weeks After Tesla GC's Departure

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The general counsel for OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory backed by Elon Musk, confirmed Friday he's leaving the company, a move that comes a little more than two weeks after Tesla's acting general counsel announced that he would be stepping down. David Lansky, who's been with San Francisco-based OpenAI since April 2017, told Law360 that Friday would be his last day. He declined to otherwise comment on his departure. Lansky joins two other top lawyers who've recently stepped away from general counsel gigs at companies affiliated with Musk, who's set to host "Saturday Night Live" on May 8. On April...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS