Fed. Circ. Doubts Alsup Fumbled $4.2M Apple, Cisco Fee

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit did not seem convinced Friday that U.S. District Judge William Alsup abused his discretion by saddling Straight Path with $4.2 million in attorney fees after he rejected the company's patent claims against Apple and Cisco. Judge Alsup delivered the fee award almost exactly a year ago after declaring the case exceptional due to "Straight Path's duplicitous machinations in telling the Federal Circuit one thing and telling this Court the opposite on a critical point." During oral arguments Friday morning, a panel of judges was having a hard time believing the California federal judge lacked the discretion to do...

