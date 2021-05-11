Cannabis Co. Says It Was Elbowed Out Of Extractor Deal

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Cannabis tech company SHO Products LLC is seeking at least $1 million in damages in California federal court from an inventor that it claims violated an exclusivity agreement by leasing a commercial cannabis resin extraction unit called the Hashatron without including SHO in the deal. The complaint, filed Friday by Los Angeles-based SHO, claims Connecticut-based JJG Distributing LLC tried to ditch a deal that allowed it to exclusively market the Hashatron, which uses ice water to extract trichomes from cannabis plant matter to make hashish, after SHO invested $115,770 into developing and marketing the device. SHO says JJG sought to end...

