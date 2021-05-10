Insurer DAS UK Ties Up With Smith Partnership

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 12:11 PM BST) -- Legal expenses insurer DAS said on Monday that it has teamed up with Smith Partnership Solicitors to create a new clinical negligence cover for the law firm's clients. Smith Partnership has agreed with DAS UK that the insurer will produce a bespoke clinical negligence policy known as ATE, or after-the-event, cover. The policy will protect the law firm's clients against negligence claims such as delayed diagnosis or complaints about incorrect diagnosis in a medical setting or allegations of neglect in hospitals or care homes. "I am delighted to be able to offer our clients the financial protection and peace of mind that...

