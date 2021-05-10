Fiat Blasted Over 'Lamentable' Disclosure In Cartel Suit

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 5:36 PM BST) -- A ball-bearing manufacturer urged the U.K.'s antitrust tribunal on Monday to force Fiat Chrysler to dig up internal documents to plug a "gaping hole" left by the "lamentable" disclosure made by the carmaker in the £80 million ($113 million) cartel suit. Lawyers for NTN Corp., which manufacturers automotive parts and accessories, told the Competition Appeal Tribunal that it was "simply not credible" that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, referred to as FCA, had found only 16 relevant emails for a disclosure period spanning more than a decade. Robert O'Donoghue QC, representing NTN, said he had never seen a case in 25 years in...

