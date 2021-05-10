Landlords Lose Challenge To New Look COVID Restructuring

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 3:59 PM BST) -- A restructuring plan to keep clothing retailer New Look afloat during the coronavirus pandemic was not unduly unfair to its landlords, a London judge ruled on Monday as he rejected their challenge to the deal. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli dismissed a challenge by a group of New Look's landlords to the terms of the retailer's company voluntary arrangement, or CVA. The CVA amended the terms of leases with the landlords who did not opt to terminate their arrangements with the retailer. Judge Zacaroli said that if the CVA had not been approved, the landlords would have only had a "remote...

