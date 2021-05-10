RBS Wins Retrial After Lengthy Carbon Fraud Judgment Delay

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 4:42 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ordered a retrial on Monday to establish whether NatWest is vicariously liable for a massive value-added tax fraud scheme after it raised doubts about the delay between the trial and a judge's findings against the lender. The appellate court overturned a decision that the bank owed £60 million ($84 million) after two former carbon credit traders were found to have turned a blind eye to the fraud scheme and then lied at trial to cover their tracks. Judges for the court said they had doubts about the findings after High Court Judge Richard Snowden took 19 months to deliver...

