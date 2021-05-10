1MDB Sues Deutsche Bank, Others For $23B Over Scandal

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 2:23 PM BST) -- Deutsche Bank and a Citigroup Inc. executive are among the targets of nearly two dozen lawsuits filed by Malaysia's 1MDB as the southeast Asian country seeks to recover assets worth more than $23 billion embezzled from its state investment fund. Malaysia's state investment fund has filed a combined 22 lawsuits against individuals and financial institutions including Deutsche Bank. (iStock) Malaysia's finance ministry said on Monday that 1MDB and a subsidiary, SRC International, have filed a combined 22 suits against individuals and financial institutions accusing them of wrongdoing including fraud and breach of trust in connection with losses the country claims it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS