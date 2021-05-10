Kirkland, Winston Lead $1.35B SPAC Deal For Food Tech Biz

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Food technology company Benson Hill Inc. said Monday that it will go public at a nearly $1.35 billion valuation through a merger with an Illinois blank-check company focused on sustainability and emissions reduction, guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Winston & Strawn. When the merger with special purpose acquisition company Star Peak Corp. II closes, the combined company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BHIL" and will be led by Benson Hill CEO Matt Crisp, according to a release from the companies. Benson Hill uses artificial intelligence, data and breeding techniques to create healthier, plant-based food...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS