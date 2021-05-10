EY Settles Out Of Court Over Cum-Ex Bank Collapse

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 11:53 AM EDT) -- Big Four auditing firm EY has settled out of court with the administrator of Germany's Maple Bank, which collapsed in the wake of the cum-ex tax fraud scandal, a spokesperson for EY confirmed Monday. The firm was potentially on the hook for €185 million ($225 million) and was due to face the collapsed Maple Bank liquidator in a German court Thursday over alleged breach of duty when signing off on the bank's books and offering tax advice. The hearing was canceled, the EY spokesperson confirmed. The auditor was accused of offering faulty advice to Frankfurt-based Maple Bank, filing false tax returns...

