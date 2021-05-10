Allens-Led Seven Group Seeks Boral At $6.2B Valuation

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Australian investment group Seven Group Holdings Ltd., represented by Allens, made an offer Monday to buy out the rest of multinational construction materials manufacturer Boral Ltd. in a deal valuing it at roughly A$7.9B (about $6.2 billion). SGH said it owns about 23% of Boral and is restricted from buying any more shares of the business on the open market. The investment group said in a statement the roughly $5.11-per-share offer is a 22% premium to Boral's average share price from the last six months, and it would be satisfied with a 30% total stake in the business. "SGH believes that the...

