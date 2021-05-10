Freshfields Hires NSA Attorney For Cyber Practice

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has hired a former National Security Agency attorney for its cybersecurity and technology practice, the firm announced Monday. Brock Dahl, formerly the deputy general counsel for operations at the NSA and now based in Freshfields' Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., offices, joins a flurry of government lawyers streaming into the private sector over the first half of 2021. "I am excited to join the outstanding Freshfields team, which is helping global clients navigate today's most complex data crises, regulatory investigations and data-related litigation," Dahl said in a statement. "The firm's work liaising with diverse authorities, its comprehensive...

