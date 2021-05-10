House IP Chair Says 10-Year Mark Calls For AIA Reevaluation

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The chair of the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee that handles intellectual property on Monday said the America Invents Act's 10th anniversary provides the opportunity for Congress to evaluate whether the law is working as intended. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., opened the American Intellectual Property Law Association's spring meeting with a keynote speech during which he said the 2011 law's "milestone" anniversary is a time to "comprehensively evaluate" what's worked and what didn't in the patent reform bill, particularly with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board it established. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., speaking at an AIPLA conference. "Has the PTAB lived...

