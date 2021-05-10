HHS Shifts Course On LGBTQ Protections Under Health Law

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 12:57 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Monday it would scuttle a Trump-era interpretation of the Affordable Care Act and enforce the statute in line with a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that federal law bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services brings Section 1557 of the ACA up to date with the U.S. Supreme Court's watershed 6-3 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which said Title VII of the Civil Rights Act shields gay and transgender workers. "The Supreme Court has made clear that people have a right not to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS