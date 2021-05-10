Colonial Hack Sets Stage For Pipeline Cybersecurity Push

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A major ransomware attack that has shuttered the largest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country has the industry on alert over potential liability from future hacks and bracing for new requirements from federal regulators and lawmakers. Cybersecurity experts say that the recent ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline Co. underscores the vulnerability of U.S. energy infrastructure, including pipelines. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Colonial Pipeline Co. said Monday that it hopes to restore operational service by the end of the week after shutting down the system Friday following a cyberattack blamed on a criminal hacking outfit that has operated in Russia. The attack further underscores...

