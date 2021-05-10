FTC Wants NJ Hospital Merger On Ice During Antitrust Row

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged a New Jersey federal judge Monday to halt the proposed merger of two Bergen County hospitals during the agency's antitrust challenge, arguing that it is likely to prove the deal would unlawfully constrict competition in the Garden State's most populated county. During an oral argument on the agency's preliminary injunction request, the FTC said its argument is backed by evidence that the two entities, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation, "vigorously compete against each other." Eliminating that competition with this "illegal" merger would drive up prices while decreasing the quality of care and access...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS