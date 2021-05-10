Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms Alice Ax Of Gree's Video Game Patent

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling invalidating a Gree Inc. patent challenged by "Clash of Clans" maker Supercell Oy, unmoved by Gree's argument that the case was "yet another misapplication of this court's precedents on patent eligibility."

In a six-page nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decision in June that each of the challenged claims in Gree's patent were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, which holds that abstract ideas are patent-ineligible without an added inventive concept transforming the idea.

The panel agreed with the PTAB that the claims covered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!