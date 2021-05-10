Fed. Circ. Affirms Alice Ax Of Gree's Video Game Patent

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling invalidating a Gree Inc. patent challenged by "Clash of Clans" maker Supercell Oy, unmoved by Gree's argument that the case was "yet another misapplication of this court's precedents on patent eligibility." In a six-page nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decision in June that each of the challenged claims in Gree's patent were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling, which holds that abstract ideas are patent-ineligible without an added inventive concept transforming the idea. The panel agreed with the PTAB that the claims covered...

