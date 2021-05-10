GSK Gets Fines Slashed In UK Pay-For-Delay Case

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline has convinced the United Kingdom's competition appeal body to significantly slash the £37.6 million ($53.1 million) fine it was hit with half a decade ago for paying to keep generic versions of the antidepressant Seroxat off the market, according to new documents. The Competition Appeal Tribunal — where U.S. Competition and Market Authority decisions go on appeal — cut the fine down to £22 million and reduced several other related fines as well in a supplementary judgement published Monday. While the CMA advocated for a smaller reduction, in the neighborhood of 10%, the tribunal said "taking account of all the...

