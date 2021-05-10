Gov't Can Seek $43M From Taylor Energy For Oil Spill Cleanup

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has found that the U.S. Coast Guard is immune from Taylor Energy's suit challenging the government's ability to demand $43 million for costs related to cleaning up an undersea oil spill that leaked into the Gulf of Mexico for over 15 years. U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry on Friday granted the Coast Guard's bid to dismiss the suit, which sought a declaratory judgment barring the federal government from pursuing repayment. The company had argued that under the Oil Pollution Act, the Coast Guard is supposed to — but didn't — present costs to the "responsible party,"...

