UK Watchdog Probing $35B AMD-Xilinx Merger Deal

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Britain's competition regulator launched an investigation Monday into Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s $35 billion plan to acquire Xilinx Inc., probing the Silicon Valley deal's potential impacts on the U.K. market. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said it's conducting a "Phase 1" investigation to determine whether the deal triggers competition concerns under the Enterprise Act. Both companies are in the lucrative semiconductor market. The all-stock agreement, announced Oct. 27, serves to bolster AMD's capabilities when it comes to computing platforms for the cloud and end devices, according to a statement at the time. The CMA said it will consider "whether it...

