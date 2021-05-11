Greenspoon Marder Adds Former Miami Mayor As Of Counsel

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 1:09 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP on Monday announced the hiring of Xavier L. Suarez, a former Miami mayor and ex-Miami-Dade County commissioner, as of counsel out of its Miami office. Suarez joins the firm following his time as the District 7 commissioner in Miami-Dade, which came to a close in November due to term limits. Last year, he ran as a candidate for mayor of Miami-Dade County but lost in the primaries. "Xavier is an incredibly well-respected individual and lawyer in Florida and beyond," the firm's co-managing director Gerry Greenspoon said in the announcement. "Together, we look forward to making this relationship a huge...

