EDTX Gets Green Light To Toss Firestop IP Suit, Deny Fees

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas judge rightly ended patent litigation over firestop box inserts after confirming Hilti Inc. relied on a licensed supplier, but also correctly found that fees or sanctions against the patent owner were unnecessary, the Federal Circuit said Monday. While the suit proved Hilti only got its inserts from a licensed supplier, FireBlok IP Holdings LLC didn't have the information to confirm so until the litigation, according to the nonprecedential opinion. The three-judge panel rejected the parties' cross appeals, and left U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III's rulings intact. "The court properly evaluated FireBlok's conduct under an objective...

