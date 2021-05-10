Amazon Dissed Union, Worker Says In Election Redo Bid

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- An Amazon worker said Monday a company representative disparaged the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union as "broke people" who would use workers' dues to fund vacations as testimony began on the union's bid to wipe out its election loss over the retail giant's alleged meddling. Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse worker and outspoken union backer Jennifer Bates described to National Labor Relations Board hearing officer Kerstin Meyers an anti-union meeting she sat through ahead of the recent vote, saying a company representative told workers that the union would leech off their wages while possibly costing them benefits. The union is seeking to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS