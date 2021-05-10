Biden Taps AFL-CIO Alum For International Labor Role

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced Monday that it had tapped an economic policy expert with two decades of experience at the AFL-CIO to lead the U.S. Department of Labor's International Labor Affairs Bureau. The Labor Department described Thea Lee, who began as deputy undersecretary on Monday, as a workers' rights champion who has spent more than 30 years advocating for working families in national policy debates concerning wage inequality and fair trade. In an accompanying statement, Lee said the bureau would play a vital role in "lifting up, strengthening and enforcing" workers' rights around the world. "I look forward to supporting the...

