Calif. Appeals Court Won't Halt Desalination Plant Project

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The California State Lands Commission properly reviewed a stalled desalination planned to be built on the coast south of Los Angeles, a state appeals court says. In a decision filed Saturday, the appeals court affirmed a lower court's rejection of a challenge to the plant by the environmental group California Coastkeeper Alliance and others. It determined that a 2017 re-review of the planned desalination plant in Huntington Beach adequately complied with the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act. The appeals court said that the Lands Commission properly elected to conduct a supplemental environmental impact report instead of going back to...

