Shook Hardy Nabs 6 Tech Transactions Attys In Seattle

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP is bringing on six Seattle-based attorneys as part of a merger with a technology and intellectual property transactions boutique, the firm said Monday. The group will join from Ragen Swan PLLC, a "virtual" law firm that focuses on tech and IP transactions and business guidance for tech companies, Shook Hardy said in a statement. As part of the move, Ragen Swan founder and principal Amy Ragen will become the chair of Shook Hardy's new technology transactions practice, a group designed to complement the firm's IP counseling and litigation services. Ragen comes to Shook Hardy with fellow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS