Goldberg Segalla Adds Atty To Toxic Tort Group In Philly

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP has expanded its Philadelphia office with the recent addition of an associate focusing on environmental litigation. C. Quincy Conrad joined Goldberg Segalla's toxic torts practice group, the firm announced last week. She moved to the national civil litigation firm after starting her legal career as a law clerk with the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania's trial division. Conrad declined to comment on the move Wednesday. She received her law degree in 2018 from Temple University, where she served as the lead research editor of the International and Comparative Law Journal, a student-edited publication. She was also an intern...

