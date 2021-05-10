NJ AG Launches Slew Of Pollution Suits

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office initiated a slew of enforcement actions in various state courts accusing a variety of businesses of unlawfully polluting their surroundings, including an auto recycling facility, gas stations and a food waste recycler. The nine new suits filed in courts across the state Friday target property owners and other parties that Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the state Department of Environmental Protection believe mishandled pollutants, oftentimes leading to soil and groundwater contamination. According to a statement announcing the enforcement actions, seven of the suits go after those that contributed to pollution in "environmentally overburdened communities."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS