Aqua Pennsylvania Hits Slew Of Chem Cos. With PFAS Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A private water utility serving customers across Pennsylvania has filed suit to hold a group of companies including 3M and DuPont de Nemours Inc. responsible for costs incurred in testing and treating water supplies for toxic chemicals, known as PFAS, that they produced and sold. An Aqua America Inc. subsidiary said in a complaint removed to federal court Monday that the chemical companies had disregarded mounting evidence over the years that the chemicals, which are manufactured for use in firefighting foam and certain commercial products designed to resist stains and water, were linked to health problems including thyroid disease and cancer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS