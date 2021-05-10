UMiami Pays $22M To Settle Medicare Overbilling FCA Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami will pay $22 million to settle whistleblower False Claims Act allegations that it overcharged Medicare for doctors' services and for medically unnecessary laboratory tests, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The settlement, which also includes the university entering into a corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, resolves allegations from three FCA suits related to billing practices at the university's medical facilities, the DOJ said. "Health care providers who charge for medically unnecessary services and knowingly violate billing rules contribute to the soaring cost of health care," acting Assistant U.S. Attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS